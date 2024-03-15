Countdown Begins: ECI to Announce General Elections 2024 Schedule Tomorrow

The Election Commission is set to announce the schedule for General Elections 2024 and certain State Assemblies at 3 pm tomorrow, Saturday, March 16.
According to a statement on X, the poll panel will hold a press conference to announce the schedule for the Lok Sabha elections and select state assemblies at the specified time. The current term of the Lok Sabha expires on June 16, necessitating the formation of a new House beforehand.
In the previous Lok Sabha elections held in 2019, the Election Commission of India released the schedule on March 10. The elections were conducted over seven phases, commencing on April 11, with the results announced on May 23.
This is a developing story. It will be updated