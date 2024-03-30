Delhi Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key Details on Schedule, Phases, Seats, Candidates

The Election Commission of India has unveiled the schedule for the highly anticipated 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. The electoral process will unfold across seven phases, kicking off on April 19 and wrapping up on June 1.

Delhi, as the capital city of India, holds significant importance in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The spotlight on Delhi intensified following the arrest of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with a liquor policy case. This development has added a layer of intrigue to the political landscape, making the Delhi constituency a focal point of nationwide attention.

Delhi Lok Sabha Election 2024

Voting for all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi is scheduled to take place on May 25, as part of Phase 6 of the electoral process. This crucial date marks an essential milestone for the capital's electorate, offering them the opportunity to influence the composition of their parliamentary representation on the national stage.

Delhi Lok Sabha Election 2024 phases

Delhi's General Elections will be carried out in a single phase, reflecting its seven-seat constituency. This streamlined approach ensures efficient coverage of all voting districts within the city, minimizing logistical complexities.

Candidates for Delhi Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Chandni Chowk

- I.N.D.I.A: To be announced

- NDA: Praveen Khandelwal

New Delhi

- I.N.D.I.A: Somnath Bharti (AAP)

- NDA: Bansuri Swaraj

East Delhi

- I.N.D.I.A: Kuldeep Kumar (AAP)

- NDA: Harsh Malhotra

North East Delhi

- I.N.D.I.A: To be announced

- NDA: Manoj Tiwari

North West Delhi

- I.N.D.I.A: To be announced

- NDA: Yogendra Chandolia

West Delhi

- I.N.D.I.A: Mahabal Mishra (AAP)

- NDA: Kamaljeet Sehrawat

South Delhi

- I.N.D.I.A: Sahi Ram Pehelwan (AAP)

- NDA: Ramvir Singh Bidhu

Delhi's Lok Sabha Constituencies: A Breakdown of the Seven Seats

Delhi boasts the highest number of Lok Sabha seats among union territories, totaling seven.

These seats include New Delhi, Chandni Chowk, East Delhi, North East Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi, and South Delhi.

Each constituency represents a distinct segment of the diverse population and regions within the national capital, contributing to the democratic process at the parliamentary level.

Delhi's Lok Sabha Election Dynamics: Key Points