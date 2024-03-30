Delhi Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key Details on Schedule, Phases, Seats, Candidates

The Election Commission of India has unveiled the schedule for the highly anticipated 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. The electoral process will unfold across seven phases, kicking off on April 19 and wrapping up on June 1.
Delhi, as the capital city of India, holds significant importance in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The spotlight on Delhi intensified following the arrest of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with a liquor policy case. This development has added a layer of intrigue to the political landscape, making the Delhi constituency a focal point of nationwide attention.
Voting for all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi is scheduled to take place on May 25, as part of Phase 6 of the electoral process. This crucial date marks an essential milestone for the capital's electorate, offering them the opportunity to influence the composition of their parliamentary representation on the national stage.
Delhi's General Elections will be carried out in a single phase, reflecting its seven-seat constituency. This streamlined approach ensures efficient coverage of all voting districts within the city, minimizing logistical complexities.
Chandni Chowk
- I.N.D.I.A: To be announced
- NDA: Praveen Khandelwal
New Delhi
- I.N.D.I.A: Somnath Bharti (AAP)
- NDA: Bansuri Swaraj
East Delhi
- I.N.D.I.A: Kuldeep Kumar (AAP)
- NDA: Harsh Malhotra
North East Delhi
- I.N.D.I.A: To be announced
- NDA: Manoj Tiwari
North West Delhi
- I.N.D.I.A: To be announced
- NDA: Yogendra Chandolia
West Delhi
- I.N.D.I.A: Mahabal Mishra (AAP)
- NDA: Kamaljeet Sehrawat
South Delhi
- I.N.D.I.A: Sahi Ram Pehelwan (AAP)
- NDA: Ramvir Singh Bidhu
Delhi boasts the highest number of Lok Sabha seats among union territories, totaling seven.
These seats include New Delhi, Chandni Chowk, East Delhi, North East Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi, and South Delhi.
Each constituency represents a distinct segment of the diverse population and regions within the national capital, contributing to the democratic process at the parliamentary level.
BJP dominated Delhi's Lok Sabha seats in both 2014 and 2019.
AAP and Congress have allied to challenge BJP's supremacy in Delhi.
AAP's recent victories in municipal elections have boosted the alliance's confidence.
Arvind Kejriwal's arrest and ongoing governance from jail pose a challenge for AAP.
AAP is under ED scrutiny, with key members in jail, including Sanjay Singh, Manish Sisodia, and Satyendra Jain.
Delhi's seven constituencies are closely watched for the impact of these political dynamics on the Lok Sabha Election results.
1. When will the Delhi Lok Sabha Elections 2024 take place?
Voting for all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi is scheduled for May 25, 2024, as part of Phase 6 of the electoral process.
2. How many phases are there for the Delhi Lok Sabha Elections 2024?
Delhi's General Elections will be conducted in a single phase due to its seven-seat constituency, ensuring efficient coverage of all voting districts within the city.
3. Who are some notable candidates contesting in the Delhi Lok Sabha Elections 2024?
Notable candidates include Somnath Bharti (AAP) and Mahabal Mishra (AAP) contesting from New Delhi and West Delhi constituencies, respectively. Additionally, Praveen Khandelwal and Manoj Tiwari are notable candidates from Chandni Chowk and North East Delhi, representing different political alliances.