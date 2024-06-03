ECI Hails 'Miracle' of Indian Elections with Historic 642 Million Voters

Addressing the press conference, Rajiv Kumar said, “Voters scripted history in 2024. We have created a world record of 642 million voters. This is the historic moment for all of us. This is 1.5 times the voters of all G7 countries and 2.5 times voters of 27 countries in the European Union (EU). We thank each and every one who took part in this festival of democracy. The Indian elections are indeed a miracle. Having no parallel in the world," Rajiv Kumar said.”