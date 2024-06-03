ECI Hails 'Miracle' of Indian Elections with Historic 642 Million Voters

On the eve of vote counting, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar announced that the Lok Sabha elections 2024 had achieved the highest voter turnout in the world, describing the Indian elections as a "miracle."
During a press conference on Monday, CEC Rajiv Kumar commended all voters who participated in the Lok Sabha elections, giving them a standing ovation. The CEC said that India has created a world record with 642 million voters participating in the Lok Sabha Polls.
Addressing the press conference, Rajiv Kumar said, “Voters scripted history in 2024. We have created a world record of 642 million voters. This is the historic moment for all of us. This is 1.5 times the voters of all G7 countries and 2.5 times voters of 27 countries in the European Union (EU). We thank each and every one who took part in this festival of democracy. The Indian elections are indeed a miracle. Having no parallel in the world," Rajiv Kumar said.”
“CEC further said that 312 million women voters cast their vote in General Elections 2024, which is 1.25 times the women voters of 27 EU countries in their last national election. Reflects the ECI commitment to inclusive elections,” he added.
Kumar said that the number is 1.5 times of the voters of all G7 countries - US, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and Canada. He also added that only 39 repolling were conducted in this election unlike 540 repolling in 2019 General Election.
"Due to the meticulous work of the election personnel we ensured fewer repolls - we saw 39 repolls in Lok Sabha polls 2024 as opposed to 540 in 2019 and 25 out of 39 repolls were in 2 States only," he said.
He then stated that Election Commission made a record seizure record of almost Rs 10,000 crore during this election, which is nearly three times the value seized in 2019.