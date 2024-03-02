ECI Team To Visit Assam On March 5 To Review Poll Preparedness

An Election Commission of India (ECI) team will arrive in Assam on March 5 to review poll preparedness in the state ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Saturday.
The ECI team will hold a meeting with the Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam along with all district commissioners on March 6, the CM said.
Meanwhile, CM Sarma reiterated the government's stance of insisting that the ECI that Lok Sabha election dates for Assam fall before the Bihu festival which is celebrated around mid-April.
Addressing reporters, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "We have already urged the election commission to conclude the elections before Bihu. People are in a festive mood during Bihu celebrations. The Congress-BJP tussles do not bode well amid the festivities."
"On our behalf, the Chief Secretary will convey the request to the ECI team. It will be great if they can finish elections before Bihu in Assam if it does not pose any serious challenges," he added.
It may be noted that the last time Lok Sabha elections were held in the country, in 2019, elections were held across three phases in Assam.