Lok Sabha 2024

Election Results Live Updates: India Bloc Considers Alternatives in Case of Unsatisfactory Poll Results

The results of Lok Sabha general elections 2024 in India will be declared today as counting of votes begins across the country.
Election Results Live Updates: India Bloc Considers Alternatives in Case of Unsatisfactory Poll Results
Election Results Live Updates: India Bloc Considers Alternatives in Case of Unsatisfactory Poll Results

Election Results Live Updates

With voting to elect representatives for the 18th Lok Sabha coming to an end on Saturday, it is now time for the results. Counting of votes is set to be held on June 4 (Tuesday).

Voting was held across seven phases with nearly 97 crore voters, 10.5 lakh polling stations, and 1.5 crore election officials participating in the process making the Lok Sabha general elections 2024 in India the largest election mobilization of man and material in the world.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is up against the opposition bloc INDIA alliance to form the government at the Centre.

In Assam, the polling of votes was done across 14 constituencies in three phases - April 19, April 26 and May 7.

Special arrangements and facilities like water, shed, toilets, ramps, volunteers, wheelchairs, and electricity were made to ensure that every voter, including elderly and persons with disabilities, can cast their vote with ease.

Meanwhile, at the end of the seventh and final phase of elections, exit polls indicated a comfortable win for the NDA and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third term at the office.

Catch all the action live with Pratidin Time here.

Over 8000 Candidates Vie for Seats in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

According to PRS Legislative Research, the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections witness a staggering participation of over 8000 candidates, the highest since 1996. Among these contenders, 16% represent national parties, while a significant 47% are contesting as independents. This robust engagement underscores the democratic fervor surrounding the electoral process, as diverse voices vie for parliamentary seats across the nation.

India Bloc Contemplates Alternatives in Response to Disappointing Election Results

According to sources within the Congress party, if the election outcome falls short of anticipated results, the India bloc is contemplating alternative courses of action. These options include organizing demonstrations, holding press conferences, or arranging meetings with the President. During these events, concerns regarding the Election Commission's role may be raised and scrutinized. This information was reported by ANI, quoting Congress sources.

Election Results Live Updates: ECI addresses presser on the eve of counting day

On the eve of vote counting, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar announced that the Lok Sabha elections 2024 had achieved the highest voter turnout in the world, describing the Indian elections as a "miracle."

During a press conference on Monday, CEC Rajiv Kumar commended all voters who participated in the Lok Sabha elections, giving them a standing ovation. The CEC said that India has created a world record with 642 million voters participating in the Lok Sabha Polls.

Addressing the press conference, Rajiv Kumar said, “Voters scripted history in 2024. We have created a world record of 642 million voters. This is the historic moment for all of us. This is 1.5 times the voters of all G7 countries and 2.5 times voters of 27 countries in the European Union (EU). We thank each and every one who took part in this festival of democracy. The Indian elections are indeed a miracle. Having no parallel in the world," Rajiv Kumar said.”

Read the full story here.

Election Results Live Updates: India Bloc Considers Alternatives in Case of Unsatisfactory Poll Results
ECI Hails 'Miracle' of Indian Elections with Historic 642 Million Voters

Election Results Live Updates: What exit polls predicted?

Exit polls are indicating a comfortable majority for the BJP-led NDA coalition in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Predictions from various pollsters show a wide range of seats for the ruling NDA, with estimates spanning from 353 to 383 seats for the alliance. Some forecasts even suggest that the NDA could secure over 400 seats. Meanwhile, the opposition INDIA bloc is expected to win between 152 and 182 seats.

If these projections prove accurate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would achieve a historic milestone, matching Jawaharlal Nehru's record of leading his party to three consecutive victories. The exit polls also suggest a significant breakthrough for the BJP in southern states, including Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana.

The official results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be announced on Tuesday following the completion of vote counting.

Exit polls prediction:

India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll:

NDA: Predicted to win 361-401 seats.

INDIA Bloc: Expected to win 131-166 seats.

Others: 8-20 seats.

Republic PMarq Exit Poll:

NDA: Predicted to win 359 seats.

INDIA Bloc: Expected to win 154 seats.

Others: 30 seats.

Republic Matrize Exit Poll:

NDA: Predicted to win 353-368 seats.

INDIA Bloc: Expected to win 118-113 seats.

Others: 43-48 seats.

NewsX Dynamics Exit Poll:

NDA: Predicted to win 371 seats.

INDIA Bloc: Expected to win 125 seats.

Others: 47 seats.

However, the Congress party has dismissed the exit polls, claiming they are orchestrated by Modi.

Lok Sabha Polls
Lok Sabha Election Results

Key Events

Election Results Live Updates

Election Results Live Updates: ECI addresses presser on the eve of counting day

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.