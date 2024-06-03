Election Results Live Updates: India Bloc Considers Alternatives in Case of Unsatisfactory Poll Results

Exit polls are indicating a comfortable majority for the BJP-led NDA coalition in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Predictions from various pollsters show a wide range of seats for the ruling NDA, with estimates spanning from 353 to 383 seats for the alliance. Some forecasts even suggest that the NDA could secure over 400 seats. Meanwhile, the opposition INDIA bloc is expected to win between 152 and 182 seats.
If these projections prove accurate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would achieve a historic milestone, matching Jawaharlal Nehru's record of leading his party to three consecutive victories. The exit polls also suggest a significant breakthrough for the BJP in southern states, including Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana.
The official results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be announced on Tuesday following the completion of vote counting.
India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll:
NDA: Predicted to win 361-401 seats.
INDIA Bloc: Expected to win 131-166 seats.
Others: 8-20 seats.
Republic PMarq Exit Poll:
NDA: Predicted to win 359 seats.
INDIA Bloc: Expected to win 154 seats.
Others: 30 seats.
Republic Matrize Exit Poll:
NDA: Predicted to win 353-368 seats.
INDIA Bloc: Expected to win 118-113 seats.
Others: 43-48 seats.
NewsX Dynamics Exit Poll:
NDA: Predicted to win 371 seats.
INDIA Bloc: Expected to win 125 seats.
Others: 47 seats.
However, the Congress party has dismissed the exit polls, claiming they are orchestrated by Modi.