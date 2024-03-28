Govinda Joins Eknath Shinde-Led Shiv Sena Ahead Of LS Polls

Amid increasing unrest among Shiv Sena leaders led by Eknath Shinde regarding the candidates being declared by the BJP for the Lok Sabha elections, Bollywood actor Govinda officially became a member of the party on Thursday.
Govinda became a member of Shiv Sena at Varsha bungalow in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Shinde. The Chief Minister warmly welcomed the actor and former Member of Parliament from Mumbai's North constituency into the party.
Shinde announced that Govinda would serve as the star campaigner for the party during the campaign.
Govinda expressed his gratitude to CM Shinde and stated that he has become a member of the party with the intention of contributing to its growth. He emphasized his desire to dedicate himself to the fields of art, culture, and cinema, and expressed his willingness to take on any role assigned to him by the party.
Govinda has been rumored to potentially run for the Lok Sabha elections from the Mumbai North West LS constituency on the Shiv Sena's ticket. However, Govinda himself stated, “CM Shinde would take a decision on contesting the LS polls.”
Shinde stated that Govinda did not impose any requirements for joining the Sena. He joined solely based on his admiration for the government's accomplishments and his desire to contribute to the progress of the film industry.
When asked about Govinda's possibility of receiving a ticket to run in the LS polls, Shinde stated that the actor has no intention of participating in the elections.
The Bollywood actor ran for the LS elections in 2004 as a candidate of the Congress party from the Mumbai North constituency. With a significant lead, he emerged victorious by defeating Ram Naik.