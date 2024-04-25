Lok Sabha 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2nd Phase Polling Tomorrow | Overview

In Assam, there voting will be held in the five constituencies - Darrang-Udalguri, Diphu (ST), Karimganj, Silchar (SC), and Nagaon - with a total of 61 candidates in the fray. The most number of candidates, that is, 24, will be contesting from Karimganj, while the least will be from Diphu at 5. Voting will begin at 7 am and will go on till 5 pm.