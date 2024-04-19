Lok Sabha Polls: CMs of Northeast Region Cast Votes, Laud Voter Turnout

Chief Ministers of the northeastern states cast their votes for in the first phase of Lok Sabha Polls on Friday.
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh cast his vote at a polling booth in Luwangsangbam Mamang Leikai in Imphal East.
After casting his vote, Biren Singh said, "I am delighted today that the first phase of elections is being held and I can cast my vote. We have to make PM Modi the Prime Minister for the third time. I received a chance to vote today. I appeal to all people of Manipur to vote for making Modiji the PM for the third time."
Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu cast his vote for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 and state Assembly Elections 2024 at the Government Secondary School polling station in Tawang.
"Today is the mega festival of democracy and voting for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections is underway. I expect that the number of voters this year will surpass the number of voters in 2019. BJP is going to make history in the state. We will also win both Lok Sabha seats. In the previous election, BJP got 41 seats and we hope that this time BJP will get 60 out of 60 seats," CM Khandu said after casting his vote.
Further, Tripura CM Manik Saha also cast his vote at a polling booth in Agartala and said that he felt great after voting.
Manik Saha said, "Feels great after voting. Everyone should vote and a government which thinks about development should come to power. People are coming to vote and elections should be conducted peacefully."
On the other hand, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma reached the polling station in Tura at 6:30 am today to cast his vote.
Taking to platform 'X', he wrote, "Drove myself to reach the polling station this morning with the hope to cast my vote but was surprised that electorates had already lined up. I am in que to cast my vote from 630 am. I urge every citizen to come out and exercise their democratic right."
"Exercise your right to vote - it's your voice, your power, and your future. Every vote counts!" he wrote on 'X' after casting his vote.
Similarly, Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang cast his vote today and said, "Our biggest issue is the development of the state. Our party has done the work that could not be done by the previous govt in the last 25 years...In the last 5 years, our party workers have won the hearts of the people. We are sure that our party will win 32 out of 32 Assembly seats...For the first time in the history of Sikkim, such a peaceful election is taking place."
Mizoram CM Lalduhoma and Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio also cast their valuable votes today.