Lok Sabha Polls: CMs of Northeast Region Cast Votes, Laud Voter Turnout

On the other hand, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma reached the polling station in Tura at 6:30 am today to cast his vote.

Taking to platform 'X', he wrote, "Drove myself to reach the polling station this morning with the hope to cast my vote but was surprised that electorates had already lined up. I am in que to cast my vote from 630 am. I urge every citizen to come out and exercise their democratic right."

"Exercise your right to vote - it's your voice, your power, and your future. Every vote counts!" he wrote on 'X' after casting his vote.