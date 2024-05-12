Lok Sabha Polls: Stage Set for Fourth Phase of Polling Across 9 States, 1 UT

The Election Commission of India (ECI) is all geared up for the fourth phase of polling for the Lok Sabha Polls 2024 on May 13 (Monday).
In the fourth phase, polling will take place for 96 Parliamentary Constituencies across nine States and one Union Territory.
The last date for nominations in Phase 4 was April 25 and polling will see all the constituencies of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana vote in a single phase.
Apart from this, all 175 seats of State Legislative Assembly of Andhra Pradesh and 28 seats of the State Legislative Assembly of Odisha will also hold elections tomorrow.
According to the ECI, polling time in certain assembly segments of 17 Parliamentary Constituencies of Telangana has been increased till 6 pm in order to increase voters’ participation.
As per the IMD forecast, there is no significant concern regarding hot weather conditions for the polling in phase 4. The weather forecast indicates that the Parliamentary Constituencies going for polls are likely to experience normal to below normal temperatures and there will be no heat wave like condition in these areas on the polling day.
However, for the convenience of voters, meticulous arrangements have been made at all polling stations including facilities like water, shamiyana and fans.
So far, till phase 3 of the General Elections 2024, polling has concluded smoothly and peacefully in 283 PCs and 20 States/UTs.