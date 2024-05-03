LS Polls: Congress picks Rahul Gandhi from Raebareli, KL Sharma from Amethi

In a strategic move with far-reaching implications, Rahul Gandhi, the prominent Congress leader and Member of Parliament from Wayanad, Kerala, is set to file his nomination papers for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from the historical bastion of Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh.
This decision marks a significant shift in the political landscape, as Rahul Gandhi steps into the void left by his mother, Sonia Gandhi, who previously represented Raebareli in the Parliament.
With the announcement of Rahul Gandhi's candidacy for Raebareli, speculation arises about the future of Amethi, another crucial constituency with deep-rooted ties to the Gandhi family. Kishori Lal Sharma, a steadfast loyalist of the Gandhi family, is being considered as a potential candidate for the Amethi seat, which Rahul Gandhi lost to Union Minister Smriti Irani in the 2019 elections.
The Congress party unveiled this development on the final day of nominations for the two seats, which are scheduled to go to polls in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha Elections on May 20.
The anticipation builds as Rahul Gandhi prepares to submit his nomination papers accompanied by his mother, Sonia Gandhi, symbolizing a continuation of the family's political legacy in Raebareli. Meanwhile, Kishori Lal Sharma, a trusted aide of the Gandhis and a long-time representative of Sonia Gandhi in Raebareli, is poised to file his papers with the support of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, adding further weight to the Congress' electoral strategy in Uttar Pradesh.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has also made its move, nominating UP minister Dinesh Pratap Singh as its candidate from Raebareli. Singh, who previously contested against Sonia Gandhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, sets the stage for a fierce electoral battle in the region.