LS Polls: Congress picks Rahul Gandhi from Raebareli, KL Sharma from Amethi

The anticipation builds as Rahul Gandhi prepares to submit his nomination papers accompanied by his mother, Sonia Gandhi, symbolizing a continuation of the family's political legacy in Raebareli. Meanwhile, Kishori Lal Sharma, a trusted aide of the Gandhis and a long-time representative of Sonia Gandhi in Raebareli, is poised to file his papers with the support of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, adding further weight to the Congress' electoral strategy in Uttar Pradesh.