Mohammed Shami for Lok Sabha Elections; HOWZAT!

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is reportedly considering nominating renowned cricketer Mohammed Shami from Bengal in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Shami, known for representing Bengal in the Ranji Trophy and actively participating in domestic cricket for the state, has been approached by the BJP leadership with this proposal. However, Shami has not yet made a decision, as he is currently recuperating from a recent surgery.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his well wishes for a speedy recovery to Shami following his surgery. The cricketer, who hasn't played since the ODI World Cup where he notably performed exceptionally well, capturing 24 wickets in seven matches at a remarkable average of 10.70 and a strike rate of 12.20, was praised by PM Modi during a meeting after the World Cup finals, where each player was individually met and consoled.
Shami's outstanding performance in the World Cup also earned him accolades from Union Home Minister Amit Shah and a promise from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to build a cricket stadium in his native village in Amroha.
Top sources within the BJP have revealed that Shami's name has been put forward as a potential candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal, with discussions surrounding the idea showing promise. The strategic move, according to BJP insiders, aims to bolster the party's standing in minority-dominated constituencies in Bengal.
The focus appears to be on fielding Shami in the Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency, which gained attention following violence in the Sandeshkhali village within its jurisdiction.