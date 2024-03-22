Opp Submits Urgent Memo to ECI Decrying Misuse of Central Agencies Ahead of Polls

The delegation pointed out several instances of what they perceive as targeted actions against opposition parties. These include the freezing of the Indian National Congress' (INC) accounts by the Income Tax Department just a month before elections, as well as the controversial arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). They highlighted a total of 10 such instances occurring in 2024 alone, which they allege constitute a deliberate effort to undermine opposition parties.