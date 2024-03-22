Opp Submits Urgent Memo to ECI Decrying Misuse of Central Agencies Ahead of Polls

In a bold move highlighting concerns over the alleged misuse of central agencies, a delegation representing various opposition parties has urgently submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission of India (ECI). The memorandum condemns what it describes as "illegal, unconstitutional, and anti-democratic" tactics employed by central agencies, which it claims have severely disrupted the level playing field for opposition parties in the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.
The delegation pointed out several instances of what they perceive as targeted actions against opposition parties. These include the freezing of the Indian National Congress' (INC) accounts by the Income Tax Department just a month before elections, as well as the controversial arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). They highlighted a total of 10 such instances occurring in 2024 alone, which they allege constitute a deliberate effort to undermine opposition parties.
The memorandum also raised concerns about the continuation of such actions during the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) period, despite clear advisories issued by the ECI in 2019 against such practices. The opposition representatives characterized these actions as a "disgusting misuse" of agencies, suggesting that they reflect a sense of panic and desperation on the part of the ruling regime.
Furthermore, the opposition delegation emphasized their unity in standing against what they perceive as "vendetta politics" and vowed to rally together to counter such tactics. They expressed confidence that the public will deliver a resounding response to what they describe as "fascist forces" in the upcoming elections.
The submission of this memorandum underscores the escalating tensions between the ruling party and opposition ahead of the elections, with allegations of political targeting and manipulation dominating the discourse. As the electoral landscape continues to evolve, the actions and responses of both the ruling party and opposition will undoubtedly shape the narrative leading up to polling day.