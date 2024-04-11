Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to Lead Mega Rally in Support of AAP Candidate in Assam

Punjab's Senior AAP leader and Chief Minister, Bhagwant Mann, is set to headline a massive rally tomorrow in Tinsukia district, Assam, extending his support to AAP's Loksabha candidate, Manoj Dhanowar.
Scheduled for April 12 at 2 PM, the rally aims to galvanize support for the party's candidate ahead of the upcoming elections.
The event promises to be a significant gathering, drawing attention from across the region as Mann, known for his charismatic presence and impassioned speeches, takes the stage to rally support for Dhanowar and the AAP's vision for Assam.
Following the rally, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is slated to engage with the media, addressing a press conference at the same venue at 4 PM.
With the election fervor intensifying, the presence of a prominent figure like Bhagwant Mann is expected to energize supporters and garner attention from both voters and political observers alike. The rally and subsequent press conference hold the promise of providing valuable insights into the AAP's campaign agenda and its aspirations for Assam.
Earlier, a prominent leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Delhi Education Minister, Atishi Marlena, kicked off an intensive campaign in Assam on Monday in preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Marlena's itinerary included a series of rallies and roadshows, aimed at galvanizing support for AAP candidates across the state. She arrived in Dibrugarh to bolster the campaign for Manoj Dhanowar, AAP's candidate from the Dibrugarh constituency.
Last April 8, Marlena led a roadshow from Duliajan railway station to the chief administrative office of Oil India Limited where she was joined by Manoj Dhanowar, AAP candidate from the Dibrugarh constituency and other party officials.
Furthermore, Atishi took part in a bike rally in Margherita and another roadshow in Tinsukia on April 9.
The AAP's outreach efforts extended beyond Dibrugarh, when Marlena endorsed Rishiraj Kaundinya, the AAP candidate in Sonitpur, on April 10.