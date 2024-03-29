Punjab Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Phase, Polling Schedule and Constituency-wise Details

Punjab is poised for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections, expected to mark a significant moment in the state's political landscape. Over time, Punjab has often served as a precursor to national political trends, providing valuable insights into the country's political climate.

In recent years, Punjab witnessed the unexpected rise of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in 2014 and the notable performance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2019, further emphasizing the state's importance in shaping national politics.

Punjab Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Political Landscape Overview

The Punjab Lok Sabha Elections 2024 present a dynamic political landscape with multiple contenders vying for dominance.

The Congress, a longstanding player in Punjab's politics, faces stiff competition from the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) despite setbacks in the 2022 Assembly elections.

Despite experiencing losses, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retains its influence as a formidable force in Punjab's political arena.

Regional parties such as the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) contribute to the complexity of Punjab's political dynamics.

The political landscape in Punjab is undergoing significant changes, with shifts in alliances and party dynamics.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), now in power in the state assembly, holds a different position compared to its debut in the Lok Sabha Elections.

Conversely, the Indian National Congress (INC) has experienced a decline in popularity over time.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest the elections independently after severing ties with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in 2023.

Despite being part of the newly formed I.N.D.I.A alliance, both AAP and INC will compete for power as opposition forces in Punjab.

Punjab Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voting Schedule

The voting in Punjab will be conducted in a single phase for the upcoming general election on June 1. This phase is part of the broader polling timeline announced by the Election Commission of In- Date: June 1

Single-phase General Elections in Punjab

The General Elections in Punjab, historically conducted in a single phase, will maintain this tradition in 2024. As per the schedule, the state of Punjab is set to conduct its Lok Sabha polling in a solitary phase.

Punjab Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Constituencies

Constituencies:

Gurdaspur

Amritsar

Khadoor Sahib

Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur]

Anandpur Sahib

Ludhiana

Fatehgarh Sahib

Faridkot

Firozpur

Bathinda

Sangrur

Patiala

Punjab Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Impact of Farmer Protests

The upcoming Punjab Lok Sabha Elections are set against the backdrop of renewed farmer protests, echoing the demands for a legal assurance of Minimum Support Price (MSP) from the central government. These protests, reminiscent of the extensive demonstrations witnessed in 2020-21, are expected to significantly influence the political narrative in the state.

In the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, Punjab will have a total of 13 Lok Sabha seats, with four reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates and the remaining nine unreserved. In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, the Indian National Congress (INC)-led UPA alliance secured eight seats, while the NDA managed to secure four. Notably, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) made its debut in these elections and secured one seat.