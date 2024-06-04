SP-Congress Alliance Surges Ahead in Uttar Pradesh, BJP Faces Tough Fight

The ongoing vote counting process in Uttar Pradesh, a pivotal state in the Lok Sabha, sees a tense battle between the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA and the INDIA bloc, comprising the Samajwadi Party and Congress.
Noteworthy results indicate that the Samajwadi Party is currently leading on 36 seats, with significant margins secured by key candidates. Dimple Yadav commands a substantial lead of 1,40,966 votes over BJP's Jayveer Singh, while Akhilesh Yadav maintains an 84,463 vote margin over Subrat Pathak. In Faizabad, SP's Awadesh Prasad is ahead by 9,991 votes against BJP's Lallu Singh.
On the BJP front, Prime Minister Narendra Modi dominates Varanasi with a lead of 1,32,205 votes over Ajai Rai. Even as some constituencies showcase a close race, prominent figures like Rajnath Singh, Karan Bhushan Singh, and Jitin Prasada report significant leads.
Despite these developments, challenges persist for BJP candidates like Smriti Irani and Maneka Gandhi, currently trailing in their respective constituencies. Rahul Gandhi, representing the Congress, maintains a strong lead in Raebareli.
The Congress, aligning with various regional parties, orchestrated impactful yatras which covered thousands of kilometres, aiming to forge a united front against the NDA. This collaborative effort seems to have influenced the current poll results, indicating a shift in the political landscape.
As the vibrant political landscape of Uttar Pradesh unfolds with surprises and intriguing contests, the final Lok Sabha results are awaited eagerly, marking a crucial turning point in national politics.