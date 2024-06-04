SP-Congress Alliance Surges Ahead in Uttar Pradesh, BJP Faces Tough Fight

Noteworthy results indicate that the Samajwadi Party is currently leading on 36 seats, with significant margins secured by key candidates. Dimple Yadav commands a substantial lead of 1,40,966 votes over BJP's Jayveer Singh, while Akhilesh Yadav maintains an 84,463 vote margin over Subrat Pathak. In Faizabad, SP's Awadesh Prasad is ahead by 9,991 votes against BJP's Lallu Singh.