TMC Alleges Failure of Modi's 2014 Promise, Demands Action Against Assam CM

Trinamool Congress (TMC) President Ripun Bora, in a bold move, has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for alleged violations of the model code of conduct (MCC) during an election campaign meeting in Jharkhand.
Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Bora unleashed scathing criticism, asserting that Chief Minister Sarma's remarks have effectively debunked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 2014 election promise. He quoted Modi's assurance that all foreigners would be deported from Assam after May 16, 2014, but lamented the BJP government's purported failure to fulfill this pledge over the past decade. Bora questioned, "What has the Modi-Government done in these last 10 years?"
Bora highlighted Sarma's claim that 40 MLAs of Bangladeshi origin hold influential positions in Assam, including roles as ministers, speakers, magistrates, and district commissioners. Bora emphasized that as a Chief Minister, Sarma's statement holds significant weight and raises concerns not only for Assam's security but also for national security. He emphasized, "This information is not only for the security of Assam but also for the security of the nation. A very big statement indeed."
Further, Bora urged the Chief Minister of Assam to disclose the identities of these Bangladeshi-origin MLAs and ministers, demanding immediate action. The call for transparency and accountability underscores the intensifying political showdown between the TMC and the ruling BJP in Assam.
Earlier on Friday, Bora in the complaint letter to the ECI alleged instances of hate speech by CM Sarma against the Muslim community.
It is to be noted that CM Sarma is accused of making statements that could incite religious tensions, including:
a) Blaming the Mughals for dirtying the country and calling for Hindus to clean it. b) Promising the construction of a temple at the site of the Gyanbapi Masjid if BJP wins 400 seats. c) Making derogatory remarks about the arrest of a Muslim minister in Jharkhand, insinuating that only Muslims engage in financial malpractice.
Bora has provided media links to CM Sarma's speeches as evidence of these allegations. He asserts that such rhetoric violates the model code of conduct enforced by the ECI during the ongoing general elections.
The complaint urges the ECI to take appropriate action against Himanta Biswa Sarma in the interest of justice.