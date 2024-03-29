Uttarakhand Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key Details on Schedule, Phases, Seats, and Candidates

The scheduled date for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Uttarakhand, a state known for its breathtaking beauty amidst the Himalayas, is April 19. With five Lok Sabha seats, Uttarakhand holds considerable significance in shaping the central government's composition during elections. The elections are set to take place in a single phase on April 19, encompassing all five Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Based on current polling patterns and historical trends, Uttarakhand is expected to continue favoring the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Projections indicate that the BJP is likely to secure victory in all five seats, mirroring the outcome of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The saffron party's strong presence in the state is anticipated to maintain its dominance in the upcoming polls.

Despite being a swing state, Uttarakhand has consistently supported the BJP in recent elections. The party's performance is often attributed to its developmental initiatives, resonance with local sentiments, and leadership. As the election date approaches, political parties are gearing up for a spirited contest, with the BJP poised to defend its stronghold in Uttarakhand's political landscape.

Phase 1 of Uttarakhand Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Uttarakhand is set for April 19, covering five significant constituencies: Tehri Garhwal, Garhwal, Almora (SC), Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar, and Haridwar.

Important Dates

- Notification Date: March 20, 2024.

- Last Date for Nominations: March 27, 2024.

- Last Date for Withdrawal of Nominations: March 30, 2024.

- Polling Date: April 19, 2024.

- Counting of Votes/Results Date: June 4, 2024.

Candidates and Constituencies

-Almora (SC): Ajay Tamta (BJP), Pradeep Tamta (Congress).

- Garhwal: Ganesh Godiyal (Congress), Anil Baluni (BJP).

- Haridwar: Trivendra Singh Rawat (BJP), Smt. Piya Roy Chowdhury (Congress).

- Tehri Garhwal: Smt. Mala Rajya Laxmi Shah (BJP), Jot Singh Guntsola (Congress).

- Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar: Ajay Bhatt (BJP), Virender Rawat (Congress).

Uttarakhand Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Overview

The upcoming Uttarakhand Lok Sabha Elections are poised for a fiercely contested battle between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its primary adversary, the Congress party.

Currently, the BJP maintains undisputed control over both the state of Uttarakhand and its Lok Sabha constituencies. In the 2019 elections, the party secured victory in all five parliamentary seats with substantial margins.

With aspirations of surpassing the significant 400-seat milestone in the upcoming polls and securing a third consecutive term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP is resolute in its determination to uphold its dominant position across all Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttarakhand.

