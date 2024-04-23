Will Win All 5 Seats: Assam CM Confident Ahead Of 2nd Phase Polls

Ahead of the second phase of polling for the Lok Sabha elections in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday exuded confidence. He said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win all five seats where polling will be held on April 26 in the Phase 2.
Talking to reporters following a crucial meeting at the party headquarters in Guwahati today, the Assam CM said, "I had already predicted the outcome in Dibrugarh. We will win all five constituencies."
The Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan, the state headquarters of the BJP was a busy place as a review meeting was scheduled ahead of the second and third phase of polling. Sources close to the development said that the party MLAs were given responsibilities for the upcoming phases of polling.
Meanwhile, Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was also part of the meeting said that this time even the minorities are voting for the BJP.
"This time, the minority voters are choosing BJP. There was a decline in the number of voters in Jamunamukh as Congress people were not arriving to cast their votes. As such, BJP provided vehicles to carry them to polling booths to cast their votes," added the Assam CM.