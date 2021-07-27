Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 2pm Amid Opposition Ruckus

The Lok Sabha was adjourned yet again amid uproar by Opposition MPs on Tuesday.

The Lower House has been adjourned four times today till 11:45 am, then 12 noon, 12:30 pm and now, till 2pm.

It was the sixth day of Monsoon session of the Parliament.

Since the start of the session, there has been sloganeering by the Opposition MPs over the farmers’ protest, Pegasus project and other issues.

On Monday, the Lower House was adjourned three times due to the ruckus.

Amidst uproar from Opposition parties, the Monsoon session commences last week. Due to the same, Prime Minister Narendra Modi could not introduce the newly-inducted Union Ministers to the Parliament.