Lok Sabha MP Queen Ojha Tests COVID-19 Positive

Lok Sabha MP from Guwahati Queen Ojha tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. This was informed by the MP herself through her twitter handle.

She was experiencing mild symptoms and therefore got herself tested and the result came out positive.

She has been admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

“On experiencing mild symptoms of #COVID19, I got myself tested and my test result came positive. Hence, I decided to get admitted to GMCH, Guwahati as advised by my doctors. I request all those who came into contact with me during the last few days to get themselves tested,” she wrote in her tweet.

