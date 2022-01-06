Lok Sabha MP Queen Ojha Tests COVID-19 Positive

AssamCovid 19Top Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Queen Ojha
Lok Sabha MP from Guwahati Queen Ojha tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. This was informed by the MP herself through her twitter handle.

She was experiencing mild symptoms and therefore got herself tested and the result came out positive.

She has been admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Related News

Assam CM Offers Prayer at Uggratara Devalaya for PM Modi’s…

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Book Released by his Nephew Today…

COVID-19: At least 125 Passengers of Italy-Amritsar…

Sadin-Pratidin Group Felicitates Sahitya Akademi Awardee…

“On experiencing mild symptoms of #COVID19, I got myself tested and my test result came positive.  Hence, I decided to get admitted to GMCH, Guwahati as advised by my doctors. I request all those who came into contact with me during the last few days to get themselves tested,” she wrote in her tweet.

ALSO READ: Assam CM Offers Prayer at Uggratara Devalaya for PM Modi’s Good Health

You might also like
Assam

Majuli: Minister Bimal Bora Faces Protest by the Local Residents

Assam

AGP’s Rajya Sabha hope jeopardized?

Top Stories

Taliban Orders Female Kabul City Workers To ‘Stay Home’

Assam

AIUDF chief Ajmal’s assets doubled in 5 years

Assam

LS polls: 71 percent turnout till 5 PM

National

1st phase poll campaign ended today