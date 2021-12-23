Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to Launch Assam Legislative Digital TV Tomorrow

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will officially launch the Assam Legislative Digital TV in the State Legislative Assembly central hall on Friday.

Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma, Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly Biswajit Daimary, Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia, Ministers, MLAs and other dignitaries will grace the occasion.

Om Birla will also preside over the Pratidin Time Achievers Awards to be held at the Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra, Guwahati.

