Lovlina Borgohain Conferred With Khel Ratna Award

Lovlina was conferred the prestigious award by President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. She had won the bronze in Boxing in Women’s 69 kg category.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday presented the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Awards to Lovlina Borgohain and other sportspersons who brought accolades to the country.

The nomination list was announced by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports on November 2 and included Olympics gold-medalist Neeraj Chopra, wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya, footballer Sunil Chetri, cricketer Mithali Raj among 12 athletes.

Neeraj Chopra, who won gold in Javelin throw in the Tokyo Olympics, becoming the first Indian to win gold in track and field athletics, was also conferred with the award. Indian Women’s ODI captain Mithali Raj was also awarded the Khel Ratna. She had become the highest run-scorer in women’s international cricket.

