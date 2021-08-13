Lovlina Leaves For Delhi, Will Attend I-Day Celebrations At Red Fort

Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain on Friday left for the national capital after a one-day stay in Guwahati.

In Delhi, she will be attending the Independence Day program on August 15 (Sunday) along with the entire Olympic contingent at Red Fort.

Lovlina will finally return to her hometown in Golaghat’s Borpathar on August 17.

Yesterday, Lovlina was felicitated by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma at Kalakshetra in presence of Assembly speaker Biswajit Daimary, sports minister Bimal Bora and other dignitaries.

During the felicitation ceremony, the 23-year-old pugilist was awarded Rs 1 crore by the state government. She was also handed traditional ‘Muga Shawl’, a citation, a traditional Assamese ‘Xorai’ and a small rhino figurine.

Meanwhile, CM Sarma, during his speech, urged Assam police to give Lovlina a post of Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

He also announced that a road in Guwahati will be named after Lovlina.

Further, he also informed that a sports project in Lovlina’s name will also be set up in Sarupathar at a cost of Rs 25 lakh.

He also said that Lovlina will receive Rs 1 lakh every month till the commencement of the Paris Olympics in 2024. This money will be provided for her nutritious diet and sports practice, he said.

Lovlina is the first woman boxer from Assam to quality for the Olympics and win a medal.

Lovlina lost her semi-final against Turkey’s Busenaz Surmeneli in welterweight women’s boxing at the Tokyo Olympics. She settled for a bronze medal.

