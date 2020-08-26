LPG Crisis May Hit Assam

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the state of Assam might face a shortage of LPG cylinders as all the LPG plants in the Northeast will be shut down from tomorrow. The plants will remain closed for an indefinite time from Thursday for which the state might have to undergo a crisis of cylinders.

The LPG plant of North Guwahati will also remain closed other than the Bongaigaon plant, Mirza, Gopanari, Tinsukia, Duliajan, Sakmai LPG plants.

Moreover, the Dimapur LPG plant, Tripura plant will also remain closed for an indefinite time as the North East Pact LPG Transporter Association has called for a demonstration against various demands.

The transporter association has opposed the shifting of the tender office to Kolkata and will stage protest against it. The association also alleged that the locals have been deprived of getting the benefits.