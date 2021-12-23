NationalTop Stories

Ludhiana: 2 Dead, 4 Injured In High-Intensity Blast Inside Court Complex

By Pratidin Bureau

An explosion took place inside a court complex in Ludhiana in Punjab on Thursday. Two people were killed in the incident.

In the blast that took place at around 12:22 pm in the court complex, four others were reportedly injured.

The blast reportedly took place on the second floor of the building inside a bathroom. The walls of the bathroom were damaged and windowpanes of nearby rooms were shattered in the high-intensity blast.

Meanwhile, the area has been cordoned off by the police who reached the spot along with fire engines.

Notably, the court complex is located near the District Commissioner’s office in the heart of Ludhiana city.

Further details in the matter are awaited.

