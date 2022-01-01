Maharashtra: 10 Ministers, Over 20 MLAs Test COVID-19 Positive

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday said that as many as 10 ministers and over 20 MLAs in the state have tested positive for COVID-19.

The statement comes a day after Maharashtra, the worst coronavirus-hit state in India, recorded 8,067 new infections, a rise of 2,699 compared to Thursday.

Meanwhile, the state has recorded the highest number of infections of the Omicron variant (454), followed by Delhi (351), Tamil Nadu (118), Gujarat (115) and Kerala (109).

The state currently has 24,509 active coronavirus cases.

The Deputy CM further informed that if the number of COVID-19 patients keeps increasing in the state, then the Uddhav Thackeray-led government may have to impose more restrictions.

Earlier on Thursday, the Maharashtra government had announced fresh curbs on attendance at weddings, social, political, religious events, and funerals.

Meanwhile, the state’s Additional Chief Health Secretary has predicted that Maharashtra may report a total of two lakh active infections by the third week of January.

“Based on the current trend of rising COVID cases in the state, it is expected that we will have about two lakh active cases by the third week of January 2022,” said Dr Pradeep Vyas while quoted by ANI.

“Don`t be lulled by the narrative that third wave or Omicron wave is mild and not fatal. It`s equally fatal for those who are not vaccinated and have comorbidities. So please improve vaccination coverage and save lives,” he added.

ALSO READ: Rashtrapati Bhavan to Remain Closed for Visitors from Today