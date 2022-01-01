Rashtrapati Bhavan to Remain Closed for Visitors from Today

The Rashtrapati Bhavan and the museum will remain closed for visitors from Saturday amid the developing COVID-19 situation due to the Omicron variant.

The President’s Secretariat in a press statement informed, “As a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus pandemic, tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan and Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum for the general public will remain closed from tomorrow (January 1, 2022) till further notice.”

The Change of Guard ceremony will also not take place till further notice, the official release said.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 1,796 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, witnessing its highest single-day spike in cases since May 22, said the state health department on Friday.

As per the data provided by the state health department, the positivity rate in the national capital has mounted to 2.44 per cent, higher than the 1.73 per cent reported on Thursday.

With this, the tally of total COVID-19 cases in Delhi has gone up to 14,48,211.

