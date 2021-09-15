Maharashtra: 4 Dead, 7 Missing As Overloaded Boat Capsizes

In a tragic incident, at least four people have drowned to death while seven others are missing after an overloaded boat in Maharashtra capsized in the Wardha river on Tuesday.

As per reports, 12 passengers from Gadegaon village along with the boatman were ferrying to a temple after visiting a waterfall nearby. The incident took place at around 10 am.

The victims had come to Zunj in Warud tehsil for the post-death rituals of a relative on Monday. On Tuesday morning, they all got on to the boat to visit a temple, unknowingly overloading it.

So far, rescue teams fished out four bodies and efforts to trace the seven others are on.

Notably, two male passengers were able to swim to safety after the boat capsized.

The incident is similar to that of the Nimatighat boat tragedy in Assam where three people drowned to death after their boat capsized in river Brahmaputra.