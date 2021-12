Officer-in-charge of Mangaldoi police station Mosco Saikia passed away on Saturday evening. According to reports, the police officer suffered from high blood pressure while he was on duty.

He has been immediately rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) but later breathed his last.

Saikia’s death has been mouned by several organizations and prayed for his eternal peace.

