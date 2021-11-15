Manipur Ambush: Martyred Jawan’s Body Arrives, To Be Laid With Full State Honours

He was martyred along with three other jawans and a commanding officer of Assam Rifles in an ambush in Manipur. Militant outfits PLA and MNPF have claimed responsibility for the attack in a joint statement

The mortal remains of jawan Suman Swargiary, who was martyred in the ambush in Manipur on Saturday, have arrived at Borjhar airport in Guwahati from Jorhat. The flight carrying the body had to make an emergency landing in Jorhat due to a technical issue and it stayed there overnight.

Health Minister of the state, Keshab Mahanta, was present on behalf of the state government to pay respects.

The remains have now arrived in his hometown in Barama where he will be laid with full state honours. Meanwhile, people from nearby villages have arrived to pay their last respects to the remains. His family and friends were inconsolable.

He was martyred along with three other jawans and a commanding officer of Assam Rifles in an ambush in Manipur. Militant outfits PLA and MNPF have claimed responsibility for the attack in a joint statement.

Jawan Suman Swargiary has left behind his wife, Juri Swargiary, and three-year-old son Barad Swargiary. His remains will now be taken to be laid down for the final time.

ALSO READ: BSF Recovered 8 Packets Of Contraband Substances