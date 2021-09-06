NationalTop Stories

Manipur: CM N Biren Singh Inaugurates 30-Bedded Hospital

By Pratidin Bureau

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh inaugurated a 30-bedded hospital on Monday and a special ward in the CHC Singhat.

The hospital and the special ward were constructed under the Go To Hills Mission 2.0.

Inaugurating the hospital, the Chief Minister said that this facility will largely help the people of Singhat to avail better treatment.

CM Biren Singh also distributed ALS ambulances and medical equipment.

The Chief Minister in a tweet said, “Happy to inaugurate the 30-bedded Hospital and a Special Ward in CHC Singhat under the Go To Hills Mission 2.0. This facility will help the people of Singhat profoundly.”

“The inauguration was followed by distribution of ALS Ambulances and medical equipment,” he added.

“The inauguration was attended by Hon’ble Ministers; Shri Th Biswajit Singh, S Rajen Singh, Hon’ble MLA Ginsuanhau Zou, Hon’ble MLA Sapam Ranjan( Advisor to CM, Health), CS and other officials,” the chief minister further added.

