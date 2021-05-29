Top StoriesNational

Manipur: Curfew Extended Till June 11 In 7 Districts

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
38

In view of surging COVID-19 cases, the Manipur government has extended the ongoing curfew in the valley till June 11.

The curfew was enforced in seven districts till May 28. This has now been extended by two weeks starting May 29 (Saturday).

Currently, the curfew is in force in Imphal West, Imphal East, Kakching, Thoubal, Bishnupur, Churachandpur and Ukhrul districts.

Further, the government also stated that few activities are permitted during the time period.

Full list of permitted activities –

  • All Secretariat offices to start functioning with e-office and physical attendance of 15% staff from June 1.
  • All directorates to start functioning with physical attendance of 15% staff from June 1 by taking adequate precaution and strictly following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.
  • Departments like media, power, fire service, PHED, CAFPD, home, health, relief & DM, forests, environment & climate Change, finance and treasuries and police and district administration will continue to function as before.
  • Vehicle workshops of goods trucks, petrol tankers, LPG outlets, etc, outside Imphal municipal area may open from 8 am to 3 pm on all days taking adequate precaution and strictly following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.
  • Rice mills are also allowed to open subject to taking adequate precaution COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.
  • Opening of local vegetable vendors from 7 am to 10 am for purchase by the locals will be allowed on May 30, June 2, June 5 and June 8. The vegetable vendors should be seated at least 6 ft from one another and should wear a face mask all the time.
  • Only one out of three grocery shops of the total shops/vendors in one location shall be allowed to open on a rotational basis from 7 am to 10 am on May 30, June 2, June 5 and June 8. If the vendors/shops are located in congested rows (on major roads like the National Highways, both sides may open), then only alternate rows shall be allowed to open. The queue system should be adopted by all shops and vendors.
  • Life Insurance Corporation offices with limited staff will be allowed on Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 am to 2.30 pm to dispose of time-bound work.
