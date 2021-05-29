Second MLA Of Assam Dies of COVID-19

Within a month of being elected, two MLA died of COVID-19 complications with Tamulpur MLA Lehoram Boro who passed away on Saturday at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). A few days ago, Gossaigaon MLA Majendra Narzary also succumbed to the disease post complications.

Lehoram Boro was under treatment at GMCH since two days. He was admitted to ICU after being infected with the virus.

The Tamulpur MLA also took oath on May 21 at Assam Legislative Assembly.

Chief Executive Member of BTR, Pramod Boro condoled the death of the Tamulpur MLA. In a Facebook Post, he wrote, “We have lost our dearly Shri Lehoram Boro, MLA of Tamulpur LAC, today. His sudden demise is a significant loss to the Tamulpur region and the entire UPPL family. He devoted most of his life to the development and upliftment of the region.

He tested positive for COVID a few days back. At the time of treatment at GMCH, he suffered a stroke and succumbed to death at the hospital. May his soul rest in peace and always be in heavenly abode.”

It may be stated that on May 26, four-time Gossaigaon MLA Majendra Narzary died due to post-COVID complications at GMCH.

The Bodoland Peoples’ Front (BPF) leader was 68 and is survived by his wife and four children.

He had represented the Gossaigaon constituency in Kokrajhar district since 2006 and defeated his nearest rival of UPPL party, Somnath Narzary, by over 10,000 votes in the recently concluded assembly polls.

Mr Narzary was admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital after getting infected with COVID-19 and subsequently tested negative but his condition deteriorated due to comorbidities, Health Minister Keshab Mahanta said. Mr Narzary was earlier a high school headmaster and was also associated with several social organisations.

Also Read: India Reports 1.73 Fresh Cases Of COVID-19