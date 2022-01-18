Covid 19Top Stories

Manipur Reports 39 Cases of Omicron Variant of COVID-19

By Pratidin Bureau
Manipur reported 32 new cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 on Monday, taking the state’s tally of the new variant to 39, said a health department bulletin.

Manipur director of health services, K Rajo Singh said in a release that 32 Omicron cases were detected in various districts of the state.

He urged the people to adhere to COVID appropriate behaviour and take both jabs of the vaccine.

“Be alert and do not panic”, the release added.

