Mankachar: BSF Organise FIT India Movement Run On Indo-Bangladesh Border

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday implemented the FIT India Freedom Run programme on the Indo-Bangladesh border at Mankachar district in South Shalmara as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, which was implemented by the Central Government to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s independence.

It may be recalled that 6 BNBSF deployed along the border participated in the Joint Fit India Freedom Run of a total of 104 border security forces from Sahara BSF camp in Mankachar to Kakaripara BSF camp at 6.30 am on Tuesday.

BSF’s Fit India Freedom Run programme was attended by 6th BNBSF Commandant MR Meena as chief guest along with Deputy Commandant C D Mogha, Assistant Commandant Samsher Singh and Ram Dhan as the chief guests.