Mankachar: BSF Organise FIT India Movement Run On Indo-Bangladesh Border

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Fit India Movement Run BSF

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday implemented the FIT India Freedom Run programme on the Indo-Bangladesh border at Mankachar district in South Shalmara as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, which was implemented by the Central Government to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s independence.

It may be recalled that 6 BNBSF deployed along the border participated in the Joint Fit India Freedom Run of a total of 104 border security forces from Sahara BSF camp in Mankachar to Kakaripara BSF camp at 6.30 am on Tuesday.

BSF’s Fit India Freedom Run programme was attended by 6th BNBSF Commandant MR Meena as chief guest along with Deputy Commandant C D Mogha, Assistant Commandant Samsher Singh and Ram Dhan as the chief guests.

Related News

Senior Citizens Exempted From Filling ITR For Fiscal…

Sonitpur: TMCH Doctor Suspended For Misbehaving With Female…

Tripura CM Launches Helpline To Address Citizens’…

Assam Sees 636 New Covid-19 Cases, 11 Deaths

Also Read: Senior Citizens Exempted From Filling ITR For Fiscal 2021-22: CBDT

You might also like
Assam

Two Massive Fires Reported In Assam, Meghalaya

Top Stories

Bihar Dy CM Sushil Modi Tests COVID +VE

World

At least 3 millionn Afghans in ‘urgent’ need of food: UN

Environment

Forest Man Jadav Payeng Strives to Make Mexico Greener

Assam

Tripura’s COVID-19 Tally Reaches 173

Business

Parle may cut up to 10,000 jobs