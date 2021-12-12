Massive Fire In Silchar, 4 Houses Completely Gutted

Four houses were completely gutted in a major incident of fire reported from Silchar’s Sarat Pally area in Assam on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a youth, identified as one Ratan Pal was severely injured in the massive fire that broke out in Silchar in Assam’s Cachar district.

Property worth lakhs was reportedly burnt to a crisp in the fire.

The massive fire was reportedly caused by an LPG cylinder explosion. The residences of four, Bibek Roy, Dulal Pal, Manatosh Pal, and Ratan Pal were completely gutted in the fire.

The fire that broke out in the Sarat Pally area was brought under control after hours of effort from the fire department and the local people.

