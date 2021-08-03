Meghalaya: 6 Markets Shut Down At West Jaintia Hills For Rising Covid Cases

The West Jaintia Hills administration of Meghalaya in view of the rising cases of Covid-19 has ordered the closure of six markets in the district.

The district magistrate of West Jaintia Hills, in an order, stated “there is a rise in the number of active cases with a positivity rate of 15% during the period July 22-28, 2021 and high fatality rate…there is vaccine hesitancy by eligible persons and also refusal for testing in the district”.

So, “there is a need to put in place stricter containment measures to contain the spread of the virus”.

“Now., therefore in partial modification to Para B Sl. No. 2 of this Office Order No. GEN.253/ COV1D-19/2021/136, Dt. 31.07,2021 hereby order as follows: Closure of Iaw Mmusiang, Iaw Chyiap (JPC Market), Iaw Chor (CNI Market), Iawthymme, Ladthalaboh, and Sein Raij Market w.e.f midnight of the 2nd August 2021 until further orders.

The district magistrate has directed the West Jaintia Hills superintendent of police to strictly implement and enforce the order.

The number of active Covid19 cases in Meghalaya stood at 5,843.