NationalTop Stories

Meghalaya CM Invites PM Modi For 50th Statehood Day Celebrations

By Pratidin Bureau
Source: ConradSangma/Twitter

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and its Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh on Thursday invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to grace the celebration of Meghalaya’s 50th Statehood Day on January 21, 2022.

The Meghalaya Chief Minister also informed the Prime Minister about the upgradation of the State Assamebly building and urged the Centre’s financial support.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister tweeted, “Called on Hon’ble Prime Minister, Sh. @narendramodi ji to specially invite him to #Meghalaya for our state’s 50th Statehood Day on 21st Jan 2022. Had the privilege to apprise him on the upcoming State Assembly building & sought GoI’s support for funding. Thank him for his support”.

Related News

Guwahati: Woman Drug Trafficker Arrested In Shillong

Journalist Welfare Scheme: 10-Member Committee To Submit…

Tripura Assembly Speaker Rebati Mohan Das Resigns

Assam: Sarbhog Gram Panchayat President Arrested

As part of the North Eastern Region (Re-organisation) Act, 1971, Tripura, Manipur, and Meghalaya had become full states on 21 January, 1972. Meghalaya was part of Assam but was made an autonomous state through the Assam Reorganisation (Meghalaya) Act of 1969.

You might also like
Assam

33rd Guwahati Book Fair From Dec 30

Top Stories

MHA Invites Citizenship Applications From Non-Muslim Refugees

Top Stories

PM Narendra Modi To Visit Bangladesh On March 26, 27

National

India to host ‘Gandhi March’ in Netherlands

Health

Guwahati Central Jail Declared Containment Zone

Assam

Jorhat: BSF Jawan Attacks Teok Police On-duty, 3 arrested