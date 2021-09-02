Meghalaya CM Invites PM Modi For 50th Statehood Day Celebrations

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and its Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh on Thursday invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to grace the celebration of Meghalaya’s 50th Statehood Day on January 21, 2022.

The Meghalaya Chief Minister also informed the Prime Minister about the upgradation of the State Assamebly building and urged the Centre’s financial support.

Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister tweeted, “Called on Hon’ble Prime Minister, Sh. @narendramodi ji to specially invite him to #Meghalaya for our state’s 50th Statehood Day on 21st Jan 2022. Had the privilege to apprise him on the upcoming State Assembly building & sought GoI’s support for funding. Thank him for his support”.

As part of the North Eastern Region (Re-organisation) Act, 1971, Tripura, Manipur, and Meghalaya had become full states on 21 January, 1972. Meghalaya was part of Assam but was made an autonomous state through the Assam Reorganisation (Meghalaya) Act of 1969.