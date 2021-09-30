Meghalaya: First Khasi Woman Rebecca Vanessa Suchiang Appointed as New CS

A 1989 batch IAS officer Rebecca Vanessa Suchiang of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, has been appointed as the new chief secretary of the Meghalaya government.

Suchiang is the senior-most IAS officer in the state and the first Khasi woman to be appointed to the post of chief secretary.

Rebecca Vanessa Suchiang, who is currently serving as Additional Secretary in the Union Finance Ministry, will take charge as the State’s chief secretary on Thursday (September 30).

Suchiang will succeed present Chief Secretary MS Rao, who retires on September 30.

Post-retirement, Rao has been appointed as the Chief Commissioner of the State Public Service Delivery Commission as per the Meghalaya Right to Public Service Act, 2020, said an official notification issued on Wednesday.

Rao, a 1987 batch officer of the Assam-Meghalaya cadre, was appointed to the post in December 2019.

Opposition Chief Whip, PT Sawkmie congratulated Suchiang on her appointment as Chief Secretary.

“We feel proud for her and wish her all the best in the years to come,” Sawkmie said while expressing his gratitude to outgoing Chief Secretary MS Rao for the services rendered to the state.

“You have proved yourself to be the best. The people of the state will remember you,” Sawkmie said.

