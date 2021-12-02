Meghalaya Govt Issues Revised Guidelines For Entry Into State

In light of the detection of the new variant of Covid-19, the Meghalaya government on Thursday issued revised entry protocols to come into effect immediately, according to an official notification from the government.

The revised guidelines for registration are:

Mandatory registration required for all persons entering at http://meghalayaonline.gov.in/covid/testing.htm and download the Arogya Setu App and the Behavioural Change Management App of Meghalaya from Google Play Store.

Tourists must further generate their e-invite prior to entering the state at https://meghalaya.gov.in/

The new guidelines for International Arrivals are:



International passengers have to mandatorily fill-up the self-declaration form and upload a negative COVID RT-PCR report.



People coming from ‘countries at risk’, such as countries in Europe, including the UK, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong, Israel, have to mandatorily undergo RT-PCR tests, as notified by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

For those testing negative, they shall be at home quarantine for 7 days and will be re-tested on the 8th day.

If tested positive on repeat testing, samples will be sent for genomic testing.

Furthermore, for people arriving from countries excluding those enlisted as ‘countries at risk’, a random sample of 5 percent travellers have to undergo the RT-PCR testing upon arrival at the entry.

The protocol for entering Meghalaya for domestic travellers will remain the same as per the notification issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Meghalaya on September 6, 2021.

The official notification from the government read, “Taking into account the fact that the new COVID variant of concern ‘Omicron’ has been detected in some parts of the world, all those who have not yet been vaccinated should get vaccinated without any further delay to protect themselves, their family and their community members”.

It further said, “Also, those who are due for their second dose should get themselves vaccinated without any further delay and become fully vaccinated”.

ALSO READ: Assam: 5 Killed As 2 Cars Collide Head-On In Goalpara