Mehbooba Mufti Placed under House Arrest

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Mehbooba Mufti has been placed under house arrest on Tuesday in Srinagar.

Mehbooba Mufti in a tweet said that the administration told her that the situation in Kashmir is far from normal.

“GOI expresses concern for the rights of Afghan people but wilfully denies the same to Kashmiris. Ive been placed under house arrest today because according to admin the situation is far from normal in Kashmir. This exposes their fake claims of normalcy,” read a tweet posted by Mufti.

Reports suggest that she was scheduled to attend a private event when she was detained.

There has been no official response from the administration on Mufti’s house arrest, reported Times Now.

After the death of separatist leader, Syed Ali Shah Geelani, on September 01, Internet and mobile services were suspended in the region.

In a tweet on September 5, Mufti said, “Having turned Kashmir into an open air prison, now even the dead aren’t spared.A family isn’t allowed to mourn & bid a final farewell as per their wishes. Booking Geelani sahab’s family under UAPA shows GOI’s deep rooted paranoia & ruthlessness.This is New India’s Naya Kashmir.”

As of this morning, the Jammu and Kashmir Police confirmed that most restrictions have been lifted, including Internet restrictions, and the situation in both Kashmir and Jammu is fully normal.

Following the abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that accorded special status to the erstwhile state, Mehbooba Mufti and other prominent leaders of Kashmir were placed in detention in 2019.

