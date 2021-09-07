Zubeen Garg Mocks Shrinkhal Chaliha, Calls Him ‘Brishrinkhal’

Glamourous Assamese singer Zubeen Garg has mocked Veer Lachit Sena leader Shrinkhal Chaliha and called him brishrinkhal (indisciplined).

The term Shrinkhal in Assamese means disciplined. According to a report from local media, Shrinkhal Chaliha has been in controversy since the Veer LacHit Sena leader warned a Sivasagar town-based non-Assamese businessman to close his shop. The singer also said that he would call up Shrinkhal.

Additionally, Zubeen also condemned the people who support the Taliban. He also said that Afghanistan is a separate country and the Afghan people continue the war for the last five thousand years.

In a video, that has gone viral on the internet the firebrand leader Srinkhal Chaliha is heard angrily saying to the businessman to shut his shop within 24 hours. ” Why should you harass this helpless woman? You must close your shops within 24 hours. We would not tolerate any outsider who harasses or torture our indigenous people,” Chaliha added.

Shrinkhal said that the shop is owned by a widow. The Veer Lachit Sena leader throwing expletives upon the businessman also said, ” Have you heard the name of hengdang ( A double-edged large sword used by erstwhile Ahom kings and their soldiers on battlefields)? We will use hengdang if you don’t obey us.” The landowner of the shop alleged that she could not get the appropriate rent amount from the businessman who is her tenant, stated a local media report.

On the other hand, a former Veer Lachit Sena leader levelled a serious financial allegation against Chaliha and Rantu Pani Phukan, another leader of the organization.

Meanwhile, reacting to the viral video, Assam Top Cop, GP Singh has asked Sibsagar police to investigate the matter.