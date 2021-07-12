Mehul Choksi Granted Bail By Dominica Court On Medical Grounds

Fugitive jeweller Mehul Choksi has been granted bail by a Dominica court on medical grounds.

Choksi had been in jail since May 23 for illegal entry to Dominica following his escape from India.

The diamantaire had gone missing from Antigua and Barbuda, where he had been living since 2018.

The 62-year-old is a wanted man in India for his connection with the Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank fraud case.

According to local media, Choksi had filed a case against the immigration minister of the Caribbean nation, its police chief and the investigating officer of the case in the high court of the Dominica’s Roseau city alleging that his arrest was “dictated” by representatives of the government of India.

In his appeal, he sought quashing of the proceedings against him.

As per a report, Choksi pleaded that the decision to charge him for illegal entry violated the law and, accordingly, was null and void.

Choksi also claimed before the Dominican court that he was kidnapped from that country and forcibly brought to Dominica by Indian men.