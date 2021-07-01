Minor Boy From Assam Rescued From Traffickers in Bihar

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image

A 12-year-old boy from Assam was rescued from traffickers by Railway Protection Force and Bachpan Bachao Andolan on Wednesday night in Bihar’s Chapra.

As per reports, the father of the rescued child said that the neighbour of his brother-in-law residing in Rajasthan had come over to meet them. The acquaintance had taken the child for a day out but did not return. Unable to trace them an FIR was registered.

After the matter came to light by Bachpan Bachao Andolan, their state coordinator in an collaborative effort with the GRPF tried resucing the minor boy.

Reports have mentioned that CCTV footage at Kamakhya railway station checked by Guwahati police revealed that the culprit and the child boarded the Awadh-Assam Express around 10 pm on Tuesday night.

GRPF spotted them at Chapra and a team of police personnel from Assam Police left for Bihar to bring back the boy.

More details awaited

