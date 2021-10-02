NationalTop Stories

Minor Earthquake Hits Arunachal For 2nd Consecutive Day

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image

An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck Arunachal Pradesh’s Basar on Saturday, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS). This was the second earthquake to hit Arunachal for the second consecutive day.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 02-10-2021, 10:15:40 IST, Lat: 29.12 & Long: 93.99, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 143 km NNW of Basar, Arunachal Pradesh,” NCS tweeted.

Earlier on Friday last, an earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hit Pangin.

