Mirabai Chanu to be Felicitated by Amit Shah Today

Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu to be felicitated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday for bringing laurels for the country in weightlifting.

The 27-year-old sportsperson from Manipur will be honoured during the 51st Raising Day celebrations of the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPRD).

An official statement from the home ministry said, “This is a small gesture by the BPR&D to welcome her (Saikhom Mirabai Chanu) to the fraternity on behalf of the Indian police.”

She was appointed as an Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) in her home state Manipur after her recent win.

Chanu had clinched a silver medal in weightlifting in the 49kg category that opened India’s achievement account at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics.

Home Minister Amit Shah will also give away trophies and medals for excellence in training to winner state and central police organisations and forces during the event and will also award seven authors who wrote on policing subjects in Hindi, the statement said.

BPRD, an organisation under the Ministry of Home Affairs, was founded in August, 1970.

