Uncategorized

Mizoram Among Indian States With Best Quality Of Life For Elderly

By Pratidin Bureau

Mizoram, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, and Chandigarh have been listed among the top states and union territories in terms of the quality of life of their elderly population.

The report titled ‘Quality of Life for Elderly Index’, has been prepared by the Institute for Competitiveness categorised states as ‘aged’ — with an elderly population of more than 5 million — and ‘relatively aged’.

Himachal Pradesh led the relatively aged list, while Uttarakhand and Haryana were ranked second and third, respectively. Chandigarh and Mizoram were the top scorers in union territory and northeast states categories. Telangana and Gujarat scored the least in the aged and relatively aged states categories.

Related News

Southern Turkey: Massive Wildfire Claims Six lives, Several…

Assam-Mizo Crossfire: Another Police Personnel Succumbs To…

Assam-Mizoram Border Row: CM Sarma Visits SMCH

Assam: Bought Leaf Tea Manufacturers To Pay Fixed Rates To…

Jammu and Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh were placed at the bottom in union territory and northeast states segments.

The indexing framework includes four pillars — financial well-being, social well-being, health system, and income security. It also includes eight sub-pillars — economic empowerment, educational attainment and employment, social status, physical security, basic health, psychological well-being, social security, and enabling environment.

Also Read: Two Including Kaziranga National Park Employee Arrested In Rhino Horn Smuggling

You might also like
Sports

India Football Team Captain Sunil Chhetri Tests COVID-19+

Guwahati News

Landslide In Guwahati’s Borbari, 1 Labourer Dead

National

Union Cabinet Reshuffle Buzz: PM Modi Holds Meets Amit Shah, JP Nadda

Top Stories

14,000 Phensedyl Bottles Worth 26 Lakh Seized In Tripura

Assam

Morigaon: Toddlers drown in pond

Assam

Kamrup Metro: Revised guidelines of lockdown relaxations. Click here to read