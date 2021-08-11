Mizoram Among Indian States With Best Quality Of Life For Elderly

Mizoram, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, and Chandigarh have been listed among the top states and union territories in terms of the quality of life of their elderly population.

The report titled ‘Quality of Life for Elderly Index’, has been prepared by the Institute for Competitiveness categorised states as ‘aged’ — with an elderly population of more than 5 million — and ‘relatively aged’.

Himachal Pradesh led the relatively aged list, while Uttarakhand and Haryana were ranked second and third, respectively. Chandigarh and Mizoram were the top scorers in union territory and northeast states categories. Telangana and Gujarat scored the least in the aged and relatively aged states categories.

Jammu and Kashmir and Arunachal Pradesh were placed at the bottom in union territory and northeast states segments.

The indexing framework includes four pillars — financial well-being, social well-being, health system, and income security. It also includes eight sub-pillars — economic empowerment, educational attainment and employment, social status, physical security, basic health, psychological well-being, social security, and enabling environment.

