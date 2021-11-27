Mizoram: Assam Rifles Seize Illegal Areca Nuts Worth ₹24.96 Lakh

The Assam Rifles have seized illegal areca nuts worth around ₹24.96 lakh at Ruantlang in Mizoram’s Champhai district.

The recovery was made in a joint operation led by the Serchhip Battalion of HQ 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of HQ Inspector General Assam Rifles (East).

The team included 8 Assam Rifles, 2 Assam Rifles, 10 Assam Rifles, 11 Assam Rifles as well as representatives of the customs department of Champhai on specific information.

The districts’ customs department has seized the contraband items recovered on Saturday for legal proceedings.

The Assam Rifles in a statement said, “Ongoing smuggling of areca nuts is a major cause of concern for the state of Mizoram, especially along the India-Myanmar border”.

It added, “Assam Rifles, rightly christened as the ‘Sentinels of Northeast’ have continued their efforts against the smuggling activities in Mizoram”.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Chairs Top-Level Meeting Amid New Variant Of Concern