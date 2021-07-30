Mizoram CM Alleges COVID-Related Commodities Immobilized By Assam Govt

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Friday alleged that the incoming of essential commodities including COVID-19 related equipments towards the state has been blocked by the Assam government in protest against the killing of six Assam cops.

While asserting that essential commodities and COVID-19 medical supplies should not be blocked, he had posted a tweet where he tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

“Essential commodities and Covid-19 related medical equipment for Oxygen Plant should never be blocked,” he tweeted.

Since Wednesday, the Mizoram government began transporting essential commodities, including LPG, oil, rice etc from Tripura.

The state government also initiated negotiations with the Manipur government to facilitate transportation of essentials from them.

Mizoram shares about 160 km long inter-state border with Manipur and Tripura, apart from Assam.

Mizoram is currently under lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

