Mizoram Likely to Face Power Cut Due to Non-payment of Dues

Mizoram is likely to face an acute power shortage ahead of Christmas, informed sources at Northeast Regional Load Dispatch Centre (NERLDC).

Sources claimed that the North Eastern Power Corporation (NEEPCO) has decided to stop supplying power to Mizoram due to the unprecedented delay in payments of dues.

It has been decided by NEEPCO to regulate supply of power to the state from December 10.

In a letter issued by NEEPCO to NERLDC, it said that the state government has failed to clear the dues.

“… the dues of the Power & Electricity Department, state government continue to escalate and the outstanding in excess of 45 days have piled up to Rs 15.78 crores as on 25th Oct’ 21,” the letter stated.

It added: “…notice is served for round the clock regulation of power to Power & Electricity Department, Government of Mizoram from all the power stations (of) NEEPCO for a period of (6) six months w.e.f 00:00 hours of 2nd Nov’ 2021 or till such time ower & Electricity Department, Government of Mizoram liquidates its outstanding dues for more than 45 (forty-five) days.”

